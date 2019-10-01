Waldorf’s Platzek-Tramm Honored by NSAA

MADISON, South Dakota – The NSAA office on Monday announced its 7th edition of weekly volleyball awards. Each week the conference picks an attacker, setter, and defensive, “Player of the Week”.

This past week, Waldorf stole two of the three awards, “Attacker of the Week” – Kyra Platzek and “Setter of the Week” – Elisabeth Tramm.

Kyra Platzek, 5’10”, Senior, an outside hitter from Ridgeland, Wisconsin. In making the selection of Attacker of the Week, the conference office said, “Platzek became the third Waldorf player to reach the 1,000-kill milestone as the Warriors went 1-2 (this week). She tallied 16 kills each match and posted a double-double with 10 digs in (a) 3-0 defeat to Presentation (S.D.). She also collected eight service aces in a 3-1 home victory over NCAA Division III Bethany Lutheran (Minn.). For the week, Platzek racked up 48 kills (4.4 kills per set), 14 service aces (1.3 aces per set) and five block assists.

Elisabeth Tramm – 5’9”, Senior, a setter from Bear Lake, Minnesota. In making the selection of Setter of the Week, the conference office said, “Tramm contributed at least 30 set assists in each home match as Waldorf went 1-2 for the week. She produced a double-double of 37 assists and 10 digs in (a) 3-1 victory over NCAA Divison III Bethany Lutheran (Minn.). For the week, Tramm accumulated 106 assists (9.6 assists per set), 26 digs (2.4 digs per set) and 11 kills (1.0 kill per set). She also registered eight block assists and four service aces.

The Warriors return to action tomorrow against NCAA Divison III Bethany Lutheran (Minn.).

Current Conference Standing

School Overall Games Streak

Record Record Behind Streak Overall NSAA

(6) Viterbo (Wis.) 17-3 4-0 — Won 4

Dakota State (S.D.) 10-6 4-0 — Won 5

(14) Bellevue 14-4 3-1 1.0 Won 3

Mayville State (N.D) 12-8 2-2 2.0 Won 1

Waldorf (Iowa) 9-8 2-2 2.0 Lost 2

Presentation (S.D.) 7-9 1-3 3.0 Lost 1

Dickinson State (N.D.) 5-8 0-2 2.0 Lost 3

Valley City State (N.D.) 4-8 0-2 2.0 Lost 2