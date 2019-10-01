Flash Flood Watches Issued for Both Iowa and Minnesota

The counties of Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Wright, Hancock, Palo Alto, and Franklin in Iowa are under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 am on Wednesday morning.

Widespread moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across much of central Iowa from later today through tonight. Repeated rounds of rainfall, especially from around this evening into early tonight,

may lead to rapid heavy rainfall accumulations and flash flooding. Many areas are already saturated from rains over the last week, increasing the threat of flash flooding.

The counties of Freeborn, Blue Earth, and Faribault in Minnesota are under a Flash Flood Watch until 7 am on Wednesday morning. Rainfall of 1 to 3 inches with localized heavier amounts are possible in the watch area.

Low water crossings may become impeded, especially on secondary roads. Smaller streams may have rapid rises. Water may pond on roads and in fields. Urban areas may see significant ponding of water.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.