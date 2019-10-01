“Elf-The Musical” Auditions Tonight

Auditions for “Elf – The Musical” will be held tonight (Tuesday, October 1) from 6 to 9pm at BrickStreet Theatre on Clark Street in Forest City. All ages invited to audition.

“Elf – the Musical” is the hilarious tale of Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.