Calling All Women to Build a Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity will be doing their annual Women Build program on October 5th. The program has been a tremendous success having used the talents and efforts of numerous volunteer women throughout northern Iowa. According to Habitat for Humanity spokesperson Melissa Schonberg, the program will feature a home in Garner. Signing up to help is easy.

The home which will be constructed will serve as a house for a family that may not be able to afford a home otherwise. Habitat for Humanity builds or refurbishes homes to make homeownership more affordable especially for those with families. Construction on the site will be supervised and assistance will always be available.

The program can be construed as empowering women in a field they may feel or perceive as male-dominated. In reality, it is a program to build volunteerism.

However, at the end of the day, women who participate find a new level of confidence and can-do attitude.