Worth County Board to Address Projects Today

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 8:30 am. The meeting will begin by hearing from the Worth County Engineer on the current state of secondary roads in the county. Roads are being grated and some patching is taking place. The board will also hear about a project underway to Adopt a Highway where a section of a highway is adopted by an individual or organization who annually or semi-annually picks up trash or debris along the route.

Drainage matters are limited for this time of year. The board will look into the bids put forward for a repair to ditches in Drainage District 11 Lateral 51B. The board will take the bids and possibly award a contract for the project soon.

Several area cities have either updated or adopted a vicious dog ordinance. The purpose was to protect the general public from dogs who were deemed dangerous to the public. Some classifications specifically target pit bull breeds as banned from city limits. Now, Worth County Supervisors will take up the discussion in the Monday meeting.

The board will also take up the question of whether or not to form a committee to encourage county residents to participate in the upcoming census. The group would be known as the Complete County Committee and would be responsible for marketing toward all residents within the county to stand up and be counted. The board will discuss whether forming the committee is a viable option for the county and who might be asked to lead it.