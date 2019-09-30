Weather Watches Issued for the Area

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until midnight for Freeborn, Blue Earth, Waseca, and Faribault Counties in Minnesota. This means that conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms to develop.

After that, a Flash Flood Watch will go into effect beginning at 7am Tuesday and continuing until 7pm Tuesday night.

A heavy rainfall pattern is developing for Tuesday across far southern MN where a long duration rainfall event could produce 2 to 3 inches of widespread rain in the watch area, with locally higher amounts possible.

In Iowa, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth, Palo Alto, Hancock, Cerro Gordo, Humboldt, Wright, and Franklin Counties.

Widespread moderate to heavy rain remains forecast across much of central Iowa Tuesday into early Wednesday. The rain looks to begin over northwest Iowa early Tuesday morning and gradually spread southeast through the day Tuesday into Tuesday night. Repeated rounds of rainfall are expected which may lead to widespread heavy rainfall and the potential for flash flooding. Many locations are already very saturated from recent heavy rainfall over the past several days to a week. These conditions combined with increased runoff from post-mature croplands will increase the threat of flash flooding as well.