Waldorf Football Falls in Overtime

DICKINSON, North Dakota – A near-perfect start for the Warriors ends in agony, Waldorf dropped its conference opener at #16 Dickinson State University. Waldorf has a mighty schedule to navigate if they want to win a conference championship, and it started on Saturday when they traveled to the four-time defending conference champion, Dickinson State University.

The start for the Warriors really couldn’t have gone better. The Waldorf defense forced the Blue Hawks to punt just three plays into the game. Following the Blue Hawks punt, Waldorf started with great field position at the DSU 45-yard line. The Warriors would only need four plays, as All-American Hilton Bo Joseph found Jeff Jones for a 30-yard pitch – and – catch for the first score of the game. Waldorf would hold that lead throughout the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, Waldorf was once again driving into DSU territory, but the drive was stalled following a Jeff Jones fumble at the DSU 33-yard line. Heartbreaking for the Warriors, though it was still early in the game, Waldorf was looking to take a two-score lead. Following the fumble, Blue Hawks veteran quarterback, Hayden Gibson, only needed two passes to drive the field. The swift drive was capped by a 46-yard touchdown pass to Tyger Frye. Both teams would head to the locker room knotted at seven.

To start the second half Waldorf would get the ball, but were unable to go anywhere. The Warriors attempted three straight pass plays and all three fell incomplete. The Blue Hawks took over following a 30-yard punt from Zach Morel, at the Waldorf 37-yard line. The Blue Hawks started the drive with good field position, but it got better following back to back penalties on Waldorf. DSU was able to draw Waldorf offsides on third and five and that was followed up by a pass interference penalty. Two plays later its Gibson throws to Ty Nordby for a 7-yard score. The 14-7 score would stay that way for much of the third quarter. The Blue Hawks extended their lead when Treyvon Brinson intercepted Joseph and took it 50-yards for the defensive score.

The fourth quarter started with both teams failing fourth-down attempts. The Blue Hawks got the ball back and were looking to just take time off the clock. Things were looking grim for the Warriors, trailing #16 in the country by two touchdowns and the clock moving quickly. Waldorf forced DSU to punt and following a personal foul against the Blue Hawks, Waldorf took over at their own 49-yard line. This drive was do or die for the Warriors, and do is what they did. Waldorf drove 51-yards in 9 plays helped by another personal foul against DSU to make it a one-score game. Waldorf couldn’t celebrate though, with only 5:57 left on the clock, Waldorf would need a stop and score. On the next Blue Hawks drive, Waldorf got more than a stop, they got a turnover. Gibson was intercepted by Cameron Newsome and the Warriors were in business. Business for the Warriors was quickly stalled, Waldorf turned the ball over on downs and again, the Waldorf defense would need a stop, quickly. The Warriors did just that, forcing a three and out and a Blue Hawk punt. With the clock winding down Waldorf had a chance to complete the comeback with second down and goal from the 3-yard line, but again, the drive was halted due to a penalty. Waldorf was called for pass interference moving it back to the 18-yard line. Just when you thought 2nd and 18 was bad, Waldorf was also called for a false start, making it 2nd and 23 with just seconds remaining. Waldorf though had no fear with the ball in the hands of Joseph. For the second straight week, Waldorf scored with three seconds on the clock making it 21-20. With no hesitating, Waldorf left its offense on the field to go for the win. Waldorf took the snap, but it was quickly blown dead, and illegal Motion was called. Following the 5-yard mark off. Waldorf trotted out surefooted Slater Gifford to send the game into O.T.

In overtime, the Blue Hawks started with the football and made quick work of the opportunity to go first. It only took two plays for the Blue Hawks to find the end zone, putting the pressure back on the Warrior offense. Waldorf had already climbed many mountains throughout the weekend, but this time, the mountain may have just been to high. Following a 2-yard rush on first down, three straight incompletions ended it. Waldorf fell 28-21 in overtime to #16 Dickinson State University.

Waldorf continues its gauntlet of a scheduled when they host Valley City State on Saturday. The Vikings were tagged to finish second in front of the Warriors in the preseason NSAA poll. Kickoff from Bolstroff Field is scheduled for 1 p.m. The game can be heard on KHAM b103 or worldwide at KIOW.com.