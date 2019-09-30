Platzek Reaches Milestone Despite losing Weekend

FOREST CITY, Iowa – It was a rough weekend on the court for the Waldorf Volleyball team dropping two conference matches to Presentation (Friday) and Mayville State (Saturday). The Warriors (9-8 2-2) came into the weekend on a season-high, five-game winning streak. Friday, the Presentation Saints came marching in and won three close sets, 25-22, 25-23, 28-26.

“Volleyball is a really mental game and we did not show up mentally ready to battle,” said Waldorf Head Coach, Bri Ebenhoe following the loss. Ebenhoe followed up by saying, “We had strong moments and contributions from each member of our team, but we did not execute in the crucial moments”.

Even with the tough loss, the Warriors had something to celebrate. Waldorf Senior, Kyra Platzek, became only the third Warrior to reach 1,000 career kills. Platzek only trails Courtney Palmer (1,126 – 2nd) and Abby Buehler (1,136 – 1st) in All-Time Career Kills at Waldorf. Platzek has 237 Kills so far this season and is on track to become the All-Time leader in Kills. Following this weekend, she is just 106 Kills from second place and 116 Kills from first place.

“We are so proud of her hard work and this accomplishment is well deserved.” – Bri Ebenhoe, Waldorf Head Volleyball Coach.

This Warriors team has been lighting up the history books since arriving on campus. At the start of this season, this Waldorf team had at least one player in the top-10 of each of the following areas when it comes to career stats. Kills (Platzek-3rd) Assists (Elisabeth Tramm-1st), Aces (Kelsey Sederquest-4th), Digs (Sederquest-10th) and Blocks (Savanna Cordle-3rd). With 13 regular-season games remain, those numbers are sure to skyrocket.

The Warriors dropped the weekend finale to Mayville State in four sets, 15-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-20.

Ebenhoe on the Saturday night loss, “We started our match today on a high point and looked like the team we want to be,(but) we struggled to maintain that and Mayville took advantage.”

Some positives did come out of the match, “Kelsey Sederquest really paced our defense today with 39 digs in a tremendous effort”, said Ebenhoe.

Waldorf will take a break from NSAA play on Friday as they will head to Mankato, MN to take on Bethany Lutheran College for the second time this season. The Warriors beat the Vikings in Forest City on September 25th, 3-1. They head back to NSAA play on October 4th & 5th at Dakota State University and (14) Bellevue University respectively.