Latest IGHSAU Volleyballl Rankings

Class 1A
School Record LW
1 Sidney 18-4 1
2 Council Bluffs St. Albert 12-6 5
3 Janesville 12-6 2
4 North Tama 16-3 3
5 LeMars Gehlen Catholic 13-6 4
6 Tripoli 7-4 12
7 Wapsie Valley 8-6 6
8 Lisbon 21-5 7
9 New London 12-4 8
10 Holy Trinity Catholic 12-6 9
11 East Mills 10-3 11
12 Coon Rapids-Bayard 16-4 NR
13 BCLUW 10-5 NR
14 Edgewood-Colesburg 11-6 NR
15 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 16-6 NR
Dropped Out: Lamoni (10), Winfield-Mount Union (13), Riverside (14), Southwest Valley (15)
Class 2A
School Record LW
1 Western Christian 13-3 1
2 Osage 16-1 2
3 Beckman Catholic 24-3 3
4 Van Buren 15-2 4
5 Wilton 21-2 5
6 Mediapolis 16-0 8
7 Grundy Center 18-2 6
8 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 18-4 7
9 Hudson 21-6 9
10 Underwood 17-4 10
11 Boyden-Hull 13-6 11
12 Central Lyon 12-3 12
13 East Sac County 17-6 13
14 Denver 15-7 NR
15 Lake Mills 18-4 NR
Dropped Out: Ridge View (14), ACGC (15)
Class 3A
School Record LW
1 Union 13-3 2
2 Davenport Assumption 18-2 3
3 West Liberty 11-2 5
4 Tipton 15-3 1
5 Dike-New Hartford 17-7 4
6 Spirit Lake 21-3 7
7 New Hampton 18-1 8
8 Kuemper Catholic 22-2 9
9 Red Oak 14-5 10
10 Mount Vernon 15-8 6
11 Unity Christian 8-3 11
12 Humboldt 21-2 12
13 Des Moines Christian 14-0 13
14 MOC-Floyd Valley 16-4 NR
15 North Polk 21-6 NR
Dropped Out: Sioux Center (14), Nevada (15)
Class 4A
School Record LW
1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 17-1 1
2 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17-1 2
3 North Scott 15-2 3
4 Dubuque Wahlert 15-5 4
5 West Delaware 24-2 5
6 Lewis Central 14-3 6
7 Waverly-Shell Rock 20-3 7
8 Knoxville 15-0 8
9 Marion 15-6 9
10 Dallas Center-Grimes 16-3 10
11 Gilbert 21-6 12
12 Glenwood 13-6 14
13 Oskaloosa 10-7 15
14 Center Point-Urbana 12-11 NR
15 Burlington 16-2 NR
Dropped Out: Clear Creek-Amana (11), Norwalk (13)
Class 5A
School Record LW
1 Cedar Falls 19-1 1
2 Iowa City Liberty 14-1 2
3 West Des Moines Valley 24-3 4
4 Ankeny 21-5 3
5 Dowling Catholic 15-7 6
6 Pleasant Valley 15-3 7
7 Waukee 22-8 5
8 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 17-3 8
9 Ankeny Centennial 10-8 10
10 Bettendorf 9-6 10
11 Southeast Polk 11-5 12
12 Cedar Rapids Kennedy 13-10 NR
13 Dubuque Hempstead 8-5 11
14 Waterloo West 11-4 14
15 Sioux City East 14-5 15
Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Jefferson (13)