Hancock County Citizens Question Pay Over Duties

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors Monday discussed the difference of a full-time versus part-time county engineer, and the cost savings of continuing to share a county engineer with Wright County. Hancock County Supervisor Gary Rayhons starts out the conversation referring to questions he’s received from taxpayers.

According to Supervisor Sis Greiman, all of the county engineers’ salaries throughout the state are posted on the Iowa State Association of Counties website. Hancock and Wright Counties share county engineer Adam Clemons each on a part-time basis for a total of $141,709 or $70,854.50 per county, as compared to the state average of a full-time engineer paid $107,000, Greiman states.

In comparison, Winnebago County pays its engineer $94,899. Cerro Gordo is at $109,000, and Humboldt County pays its engineer $97,000. Worth shares with Mitchell at $121,000.

As part of the discussion, it was brought up by Supervisor Jerry Tlach and County Attorney Blake Norman that hiring a full-time county engineer would not replace the need for hiring drainage engineers, as the law states it has to be a disinterested engineer overseeing drainage work.

Residents including Bob Kern have questioned why the engineers’ office is still getting paid for duties that it is no longer responsible for.

The board will continue to investigate whether or not it is cost effective to hire a full-time county engineer or continue to share with Wright County.