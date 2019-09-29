SUNDAY TALK: Gov. Reynolds Addresses Local and Iowa Issues

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is facing a number of important issues before the citizens of Iowa. Rains increase the possibility of flooding while Washington, D. C., and big oil have received waivers in order to not produce ethanol. This is putting a number of Iowans including some local citizens out of work.

Reynolds is pushing a program to retrain and get potential employees back into the workplace. Her hope is to try and reduce an already record low employment rate which is tied with New Hampshire for the lowest in the nation.

Reynolds recently spoke with KIOW News Director on these and other important topics in our Sunday Talk.