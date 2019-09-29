Ley Foundation Grant Applications Are Due

Every year, the W. D. Ley Foundation awards grants to organizations and projects in the five communities with a Farmers Trust and Savings Bank located there. Those communities are Buffalo Center, Britt, Lakota, Lake Mills, and Bricelyn, Minnesota. Applications for this year’s W. D. Ley Foundation grants are due on Thursday, October 31st.

From its inception in 2004, the Ley Foundation has awarded more than $200,000 to organizations in these communities.

Applications are available at every FTSB office or by visiting the bank website at www.ftsbbank.com.