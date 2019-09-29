Area Blood Drives Scheduled

Several area blood drives will be taking place in the next month. Area residents are encouraged to attend and take part in the drives to replenish area blood stocks.

The first of these drives will take place in Klemme on Monday. The drive will be from 3 pm to 6 pm in the Klemme Community Center located at 204 East Main Street. The drive is being put on by the LifeServe Blood Center. A second LifeServe event will take place on Wednesday, October 9th at the Britt Municipal Building located at 170 Main Avenue South from 1:30 pm to 6 pm.

LifeServe recently completed a successful drive in Lake Mills where 39 donors registered and 42 units of blood were donated. LifeServe estimates the drive may save up to 126 lives. The next drive in Lake Mills is not until November 12th from 1-6 pm at the Salem Lutheran Fellowship Hall.

Those who want to donate to either the Britt or Klemme blood drives should make an appointment by going to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903. Donors must be 16 years old and weigh at least 120 pounds.