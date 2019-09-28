WCTA Annual Meeting Reviews Successful Year

A large crowd was on hand last Thursday evening for the meeting to hear reports on Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association operations. “It was my pleasure to share a high-level overview of what WCTA has been working on over the past year,” stated CEO Mark Thoma.

Mark R. Johnson of Leland and Dale Meinders of Buffalo Center were re-elected to the WCTA Board. Other WCTA Board members are Larry Foley, Stephen Thorland, Jerry Ouverson, Mike Stensrud & Curt Helland.

The Directors held an organizational meeting at which time officers of the Board were elected. Officers are: Mark R. Johnson, President; Steve Thorland, Vice President; Mike Stensrud, Secretary/Treasurer.

Following the meeting, the audience was entertained by musicians, the Memory Brothers.

WCTA Grand Attendance Prize winners Margaret Okland of Lake Mills, Forrest Urbatsch of Grafton, and Duane Leerar of Garner, were awarded 49” 4K TVs at the Annual Meeting of the Winnebago Cooperative Telecom Association.

Larry Hill of Thompson was the winner of the 49” 4K TV mail ballot prize.