Saturday Morning Fishing Report Shows Mostly Fair Area Fishing

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Panfish action has picked up near shore. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are having luck fishing close to shore in Town Bay near the outlet and from the inlet bridge. Channel Catfish – Fair: Anglers are catching catfish from the East Shore near the outlet off the inlet bridge and from shore in Town Bay; use crawlers and cut bait fished on the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use traditional bass lures anywhere along shore. Yellow Perch – Fair: Catch perch from shore along Ice House Point from the fish house in Town Bay and the inlet bridge; use crawlers or small minnows on a jig. Black Crappie – Good: Crappie are biting in Town Bay; anglers are having most luck at the fish house on Ice House Point. Fish are 6-11 inches.

Brushy Creek Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use traditional bass lures and topwater lures along the edges of vegetation. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill near structure using a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler. Yellow Perch – Fair: Find perch along vegetation edges and structure in 5-10 feet of water. Use a small jig with minnow or crawler.

North Twin Lake

Water temperature is around 70 degrees. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use crawlers or cut bait fished on the bottom from shore. Walleye – Fair: Try next to vegetation near shore in 5-8 feet of water.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Water temperatures are cooling down. Fishing action has picked up. White Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits , crawlers and twisters fished from shore and near the inlet. Walleye – Fair: Pick walleye up in the dredge cuts on the east and west side of the lake. As water temperatures continue to cool down, look for walleye action to pick up near shore. Use crankbaits, live bait, and twisters near shore. Evenings and low light may be better. Try the east shore north shore and near the inlet. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try crawlers or cut bait fished on the bottom from shore or rock piles near the islands.

Beeds Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Drift fish or troll a small jig or minnow.

Clear Lake

The water temperature is in the upper 60’s. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are having success slip bobber fishing the rock reefs with a jig and minnow. Shore anglers are catching walleyes fishing from lighted docks at night. Yellow Bass – Fair: Drift fish a small jig tipped with a small piece of crawler in 4 to 6 feet of water. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait fished on the bottom from the windswept shore after sunset.

Crystal Lake

The boat ramp will be closed for repairs starting Monday, September 30th. This start date may be delayed by weather. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast spinnerbaits near downed trees. Black Crappie – Good: Drift fish or troll small crappie jigs in 5-9 feet of water.

Rice Lake

Yellow Perch – Fair: Use a jig tipped with a small minnow along the north shore near the boat ramp; also try the deeper water on the south shore by the homes. Bluegill – Fair.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Largemouth Bass – Good: Try topwater baits fished near vegetation.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Flows remain high after recent rainfall events. Water levels may rise depending on amount and location of predicted rain. Visit the USGS Current Water Data website for current conditions. Use caution when boating; submersed hazards hazards may have moved. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use worms and cheese or stink baits fished on the river bottom. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try spinnerbaits or crankbaits fished on the edge of eddies or drop-offs. Walleye – Good: Use a jig and twister tail or worm fished in the eddies and deeper water. Bluegill – Slow: Try a small hook tipped with piece of worm fished along the shore. Black Crappie – Slow: Find crappies in side channels and backwaters. Use a hook tipped with a minnow or bladed spinner.

Decorah District Streams

The amount and location of rain through the weekend will determine how quickly streams clear up. Streams with better watersheds should clear quickly. Use terminal tackle imitating grasshoppers, crickets, beetles, and ants when fly fishing. Check the 2019 trout stream stocking calendar or call the stocking number at 563-927-5736 to find out when your favorite trout stream will be stocked. Brown Trout – Good: Brown trout are feasting on terrestrial insects; try grasshopper or cricket flies. Also try crayfish. Rainbow Trout – Good: A crappie or bluegill set-up works great for trout fishing. Put a piece of cheese or small piece of worm on a hook under a bobber in a good hole and wait. Brook Trout – Good: With dirtier water, try woolly buggers, San Juan worms or other subsurface flies and lures. For clear water, use emerging insects with a scud dropper.

Lake Hendricks

Water temperatures are in the low 70’s. Clarity is poor with an algae bloom limiting visibility. Black Crappie – Slow: Use a hook tipped with a minnow under a bobber. A slow troll might get one to come to a hook. Bluegill – Slow: Find fish on the edge of weed beds. Use a small piece of worm about a foot below a bobber. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Use topwater lures fished in the edge of weeds. Channel Catfish – Slow: Channel catfish are biting. Use worms or baits. Leave your bait on the bottom until you feel a tug; set the hook.

Lake Meyer

Water temperatures are in the low 70’s. Water clarity is good. The boat ramp will be closed September 26 to 28 for improvements. The closure includes the boat ramp/launch and its parking area, as well as the parking area above the launch near the East picnic shelter. For more information, call the Winneshiek CCB Office at 563-534-7145. Bluegill – Slow: Use a small piece of worm under a bobber just above the submersed weeds. Black Crappie – Slow: A bladed spinnerbait just above the vegetation should turn a crappie head. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Fish topwater lures in the evening and morning. Channel Catfish – Slow: Catch nice-sized catfish in shallow water near woody structures. Fish during low light conditions with clear water.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Water levels are stabilizing with water temperatures in the mid-60’s. Flows remain high. Walleye – Good: Find walleye in deeper pools and brush piles. Use spinnerbaits or a jig tipped with a twister tail. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use a jig tipped with a twister tail or crawfish crankbait fished near eddies, rocky outcroppings and ledges.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Flows are high due to recent rainfall. Use care when paddling; read the water ahead of you – get out if needed.For more information on current water levels, visit the USGS website. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use spinnerbaits or a jig tipped with plastic tails fished in the deeper pools and eddies. Walleye – Fair: Walleye are starting to move to deeper water. Use jigs with a twister tail or ringworm.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are high with recent rainfall. Use caution on the water; high flows can cause dangerous conditions for paddlers. Watch for strainers; go around log jams. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use crawdad crankbaits or jigs tipped with black or white twister tails. Walleye – Good: Try jigs tipped with minnows or twister tails fished in the eddies and drop-offs.

Volga Lake

Water temperatures are in the low 70’s. A green algae bloom is limiting visibility. Bluegill – Fair: Find fish at depths of 6 feet or less. Use a small piece of worm on a small hook under a bobber. Black Crappie – Fair: Slowly troll through the lake to find suspended fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Run a crank or jerk bait along the edge of rocky or woody structure. Channel Catfish – Fair: Find a shallow shoreline littered with woody debris. Use cut bait or worms and wait for a whiskery tug.

Rainy weekend ahead. Temperatures in the low 70’s for highs to upper 40’s. Water clarity on area streams are variable depending on rain amounts and severity. Fish action is hit-or-miss. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Bluegill – Good: Find structure or fish from jetties or off of the dam to find bluegill. Cast and retrieve small jigs or use a piece of nightcrawler under a bobber in 2-4 feet of water. of water. Black Crappie – Good: Find structure or fish from jetties or off of the dam to find crappie. Cast and retrieve small tube jigs or a minnow under a bobber in 2-4 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Topwater artificial baits have been fair to good on largemouth bass, particularly early morning or late evening hours.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

There are no reports on the Cedar River this past week. River levels are falling, but rain is expected throughout next week.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

There are no reports on the Maquoketa River this past week. River levels are back on the rise with recent rainfall. River levels are falling, but rain is expected throughout next week.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

There are no reports on the Shell Rock River this past week. River levels are back on the rise with recent rainfall.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

There are no reports for the Wapsipinicon River this past week. River levels are back on the rise with recent rainfall with more rain expected throughout next week.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level is 11.1 feet at Lansing and is expected to remain level next week. Water temperature is 69 degrees. New Albin army road is closed due to high water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass in areas of no or slight current in backwaters with clearer water. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Use crankbaits fished on rocky areas along main channel shoreline. Bluegill – Fair: Fish fallen trees in 5-6 feet of water in side channels with slight current. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Use crawlers or stink bait fished in side channel current. Freshwater Drum – Good: Drum are biting. Use worms on the bottom or crayfish to target larger fish. Walleye – Fair: Try crankbaits fished along side-channel areas and rock closing structure. Yellow Perch – No Report: Use crawlers fished just off the bottom in about 6-8 feet of water. Black Crappie – No Report: Try a minnow in the fallen trees in slight current of backwater sloughs.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level is 20.6 feet at Lynxville and is expected to remain stable. Water temperature is 72 degrees at Lock & Dam 9. Sny Magill ramp is not accessible due to high water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass in areas of no or slight current in backwaters with clearer water. Bluegill – Fair: Fish fallen trees in 5-6 feet of water in side-channels with slight current. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Use crawlers or stink bait fished in side channel current. Freshwater Drum – Good :Drum are biting. Use worms on the bottom or crayfish to target larger fish. Walleye – Fair: Try crankbaits fished along side-channel areas and rock closing structure. Yellow Perch – No Report: Use crawlers fished just off the bottom in about 6-8 feet of water. Black Crappie – No Report: Use a minnow in the flooded trees in slight current of backwater sloughs. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try crankbaits fished on rocky areas along main channel shoreline.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level is 12.1 feet at Guttenberg and will fall to under 11 feet. The Turkey River boat ramp is still closed for flood repair work. Water temperature is near 63 degrees at Lock & Dam 10. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find bass in areas of no or slight current in backwaters with clearer water. Bluegill – Fair: Fish fallen trees in 5-6 feet of water in side-channels with slight current. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Use crawlers or stink bait fished in side-channel current. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Drum are biting. Use worms on the bottom or crayfish to target larger fish. Walleye – Fair: Try crankbaits fished along side-channel areas and rock closing structure. Yellow Perch – No Report: Try crawlers fished just off the bottom in about 6-8 feet of water. Black Crappie – No Report: Crappies have moved into side-channels with flooded trees and slight current flows; use a minnow. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try crankbaits fished on rocky areas along main channel shoreline.

Upper Mississippi River levels are leveling off this week. Water clarity is improved. Look for fish in side-channels or backwater lakes. Water temperature is in the upper 60’s .

Mississippi River Pool 12

The water levels is around 12.3 feet at the Dubuque Lock and Dam and 14.3 feet at the RR bridge. River levels at Dubuque are expected to recede over the next week. The water temperature is 67 degrees. Water clarity is fair with a lot of vegetation floating downriver. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish are on the bite; most anglers are using stink bait. High water levels are often good for catfishing. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try to find clearer water in backwater areas to catch largemouths. Walleye – Slow: Anglers are trying to find walleye, but the dirty water and floating vegetation is limiting angling. Bluegill – Slow: Changing water levels and dirty water makes for a poor bluegill bite. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Use a simple egg sinker and worm rig fished in moderate current areas.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water level is 13.6 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam and is receding. The water temperature is 68 degrees. Water clarity is fair with a lot of vegetation floating downriver. The DNR boat ramp at Bellevue is flooded. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Look for clearer water in the backwater areas. Channel Catfish – Fair: Fish along the shorelines with stink bait. Black Crappie – Slow: Find crappie around downed trees and submerged logs out of the current. Use a small minnow for bait. Bluegill – Slow: Dirty water makes for poor bluegill fishing. Freshwater Drum – Good: Use a simple egg sinker and worm rig fished in moderate current areas. Use large crayfish for bait to catch larger freshwater drum. Flathead Catfish – Slow: Use live black bullheads or green sunfish for bait. The best bite is toward the evening hours when flatheads start moving around.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level is 13.9 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 15.8 feet at Camanche and 9.6 feet at LeClair. River levels are expected to recede over the next week. Lots of debris is floating downriver. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try to find clear water in the upper reaches of Cattail Slough or Rock Creek. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish are on the bite; most anglers are using stink bait. Black Crappie – Slow: Find crappie around downed trees and submerged logs out of the current. Use a small minnow for bait. Bluegill – Slow: Dirty makes for a poor bluegill bite. Freshwater Drum – Good: Use a simple egg sinker and worm rig fished in moderate current areas. Catch larger freshwater drum with large crayfish for bait. Flathead Catfish – Slow: Use live black bullheads or green sunfish for bait. The best bite is toward the evening hours when flatheads become active. Walleye – Slow: Lots of floating debris is limiting fishing for walleyes.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water levels are around 14.8 feet at Rock Island. This is action flood level. River levels at Rock Island will decrease over the next week. The water temperature is 68 degrees. The water clarity is poor. Channel Catfish – No Report: Use stink bait fished along the shorelines in flooded conditions. Freshwater Drum – No Report: Use a simple egg sinker and worm rig fished in moderate current areas. Catch larger freshwater drum with large crayfish for bait.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 14.89 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities; flood stage is 15 feet. River level is 15.32 feet at Fairport; flood stage is 14 feet. River stage is forecast to start to fall today. Fishing has been slow due to the muddy water. Some boat ramps are closed due to high water. The ramps at Clark’s Ferry and Shady Creek are closed. Water is starting to get into the parking lot at the Fairport Recreational Area.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 14.44 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine; flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 16.16 feet at Muscatine; flood stage is 16 feet. Fishing has been slow with the muddy water. The ramps at Big Timber and Kilpeck are closed due to high water.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 15.27 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston; flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 14.62 feet at Keithsburg; flood stage is 14 feet. The ramps at Toolsboro are flooded over. The Hawkeye Dolbee ramp will most likely be flooded over. Fishing has been slow with high and muddy water conditions.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 10.95 feet at Lock and Dam 18; flood stage is 10 feet. River stage is 15.75 feet at Burlington; flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 528 feet at Fort Madison; flood stage is 528 feet. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are picking up nice bluegills in 6 to 8 feet of water in the flooded timber. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Work the flooded timber with soft plastics in 6 to 8 feet of water or around the big brush piles near the upper end of the lake.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River)

The water in this stretch has been slowly rising all week, but is leveling off. It’s suppose to start raining again tomorrow (9/27). Channel Catfish – Fair: If it rains as forecast, catfish should start to bite again to fatten up for the winter. The bite has been spotty lately with some anglers doing pretty well and others not so much.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature is around 72 degrees. The rains helped flush out more of the green color. Largemouth Bass – Fair: If cooler temperatures continue, these fish should start to move into shallow water soon. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills remain out in deeper water down about 10 to 12 feet. At the lower end of the lake, drift troll from out from the beach down to the dam out along the flooded timber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try around the mounds near the upper end of the lake where there is some deep rock on the sides.

Lake Darling

The water temperature dropped to the low 70’s again. The water is a little cloudy from the rains. Not much angler activity out on the lake. Largemouth Bass – Fair: A few early morning anglers are catching a few nice bass before they go deep for the rest of the day. Bluegill – Fair: The bigger bluegills are still mostly in the deeper water (8-10 feet) around the rock piles and brush piles. A few smaller ones are in shallow. Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers have been picking up a few more crappies out over the deeper habitat in 10 to 12 feet of water early in the morning.

Lost Grove Lake

The water is cooling off again. Hopefully this will start to bring the fish in shallower for the fall. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Most bass have moved back out to the edges of the deep water; they are waiting for cool weather and fall to arrive. Black Crappie – Slow: Anglers are picking up a few crappies in 12 to 16 feet of water around the trees. Bluegill – Good: Anglers continue to find bluegills in deeper water along the habitat. The better ones are still be out deep, with the smaller ones venturing into shallow water around the weeds.

Skunk River (Coppock to Mississippi River)

The riffle up from the Brighton Access is showing up pretty good now. Last weekend’s rains didn’t bring the water level up much. Channel Catfish – Fair: Work the pools just downstream of the rock riffles, slow drifting crawdads or nightcrawlers to catch some nice eating-size catfish. Don’t forget to work the brush piles.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake level is 684.8 feet. Channel Catfish – Fair: Slow troll or drift cut bait. White Crappie – Fair: Use minnows or bright jigs over brush piles. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Flip jigs/plastics or shallow running crankbaits along chunk rock.

Diamond Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Try stink bait or chicken livers. Bluegill – Fair: Use worms or small jigs fished in brush. Black Crappie – Slow: Fish brush piles or drift the basin with jigs. Early and late in the day is best.

Hannen Lake

Mornings are best as the water is at its coolest part of the day. Bluegill – Fair: Use small worms. Channel Catfish – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try spinnerbaits and buzz baits.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.

Bluegill – Slow. Black Crappie – Slow. Channel Catfish – Slow. Largemouth Bass – Slow.

Lake Macbride

Water temperatures are in the mid-70’s. Any sized motor may now be used at no wake speed (5 mph). Walleye – Slow. Black Crappie – Fair: Try jigging over deeper brush piles. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The main ramp is still closed for repaving. Channel Catfish – Good: Use shrimp livers or stink bait in 10-14 feet of water; sandy or rocky areas have been best.

Sand Lake

Channel Catfish – Good: Use stink bait.

Union Grove Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Most fish are around 10 inches.

Lake Miami

Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler fished around the fishing jetties and submerged structures. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use spinnerbaits or rubber worms around the fishing jetties and submerged cedar trees. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or nightcrawlers along the shorelines.

Lake Sugema

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms around openings in the vegetation or spinnerbaits around the jetties and rip-rapped shorelines. Black Crappie – Slow: Use jigs tipped with a minnow around the flooded timber and submerged structure. Keep moving until you find active fish. Drifting in open water areas can also produce some fish this time of year. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler in the open areas of the aquatic vegetation and along the outer edges.

Lake Wapello

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or dead chubs along the shore. Don’t fish too deep, most lakes have stratified. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms or spinnerbaits around rock jetties and submerged cedar trees. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with a nightcrawler along the shorelines and around the aquatic vegetation. Black Crappie – Fair: Try drifting in open water areas for suspended crappie.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 905.06 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. Channel Catfish – Good: Try cut bait or nightcrawlers fished along the shorelines or any place with some water flowing into the lake. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch suspended crappie with small crankbaits. Use jigs tipped with a minnow around submerged structure. Sorting is needed for larger fish. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Anglers have been successful trolling crankbaits along rocky shores. Anglers are also vertically jigging over rock piles with some success. Walleye – Slow: Troll baits that imitate gizzard shad or bottom bouncers with a nightcrawler over submerged points or along rocky shores.

Red Haw Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait or nightcrawlers along the shorelines. Don’t fish too deep; the lake is stratified. Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs with a chunk of nightcrawler fished around the shores and submerged structure. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use rubber worms or spinnerbaits fished along the shorelines or around the submerged structures.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Slow: Walleye fishing is slower after the gizzard shad hatch. Use live bait on jigs or troll spinner rigs and shad imitating crankbaits in the upper half of the lake around road beds humps and weed edges in 10 feet of water and less. Black Crappie – Fair: Drift or troll jigs with twister tails or minnows in the West Boat Ramp bay. Shore anglers should fish live minnows near the rock jetties in the evenings.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Catch Hybrid Striped Bass and White Bass below the Saylorville outlet and the dams in Des Moines casting jigs tipped with shiners or white plastics.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Good: Catch crappies from shore casting live minnows under a bobber 2 to 3 feet deep from the docks. Slowly troll jigs 3 to 6 feet deep. Good areas to troll are mid-lake between the boat ramp and the beach and from the beach north to the next bend. Largemouth Bass – Good: Catch quality 3 to 6 pound bass with shallow diving crankbaits and soft plastics around the tree falls and submerged stumps throughout the lake. Fish in 8 feet of water and shallower.

Red Rock Reservoir

White Crappie – Fair: Drift jigs in bays off the main lake and the marina cove.

Greenfield Lake

Anglers report good catfishing at Greenfield. Channel Catfish – Good: Shrimp and dip baits work best around the jetties.

Lake Anita

The water level at Lake Anita will be kept at 3.5 feet down for construction of the new seawall. There is no boat access at this time.

Lake Manawa

A few anglers report catching walleye on the west side of the lake. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try dip baits fished in the windblown shoreline. Walleye – Fair: Troll shad raps on the west shoreline.

Littlefield Lake

Anglers report catching bluegills in the cedar tree piles. Bluegill – Fair: Use slip bobbers and crawlers around the tree piles; sorting is needed for larger fish.

Meadow Lake

The DNR put the stop logs back in at Meadow Lake. The lake will now refill with fall rains.

Nodaway Lake

Nodaway has a good catfish population. The lake will provide good fall crappie fishing. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catfish are being caught in the upper end of the lake on shrimp.

Prairie Rose Lake

Prairie Rose has a quality panfish population and an abundance of largemouth bass. Bluegill – Slow: Look for bluegills around tree piles. Drift close or cast to find quality-sized fish. Black Crappie – No Report: Troll along the dam or around brush piles to find 10 inch black crappie. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass fishing has been very good along vegetation edges. Fish are 12 to 14 inches long.

Viking Lake

Viking is down 8 feet and will be maintained at this level until October. At that time, the gate will be closed and the lake will be allowed to refill.

Green Valley Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Try nightcrawlers under a bobber fished along the fishing jetties or cedar tree brush piles for bluegill up to 8 inches. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Use finesse plastics fished near cedar tree brush piles for largemouth bass of all sizes.