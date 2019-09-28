NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: State Parks Prep for 100th Anniversary Of Volunteer Day Today

Iowans can lend a hand at the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ third annual statewide Volunteer Day on Sept. 28.

More than 40 parks will be hosting volunteer events to help spruce up trails, buildings, and other park amenities. According to Todd Coffelt, State Parks Bureau chief, volunteer projects will focus on prepping for the upcoming 100th anniversary of the Iowa state park system in 2020.

“Iowa state parks are beloved places for many Iowans, and we greatly appreciate the help volunteers provide,” said Coffelt. “We are excited for this year’s event to kick off our state’s celebration of the park system’s centennial next year.”

Clean-up efforts at this weekend’s Volunteer Day will be unique for each park depending on clean-up needs but may include litter pick-up, staining or painting buildings, planting trees, clearing trails and more.

Citizens interested in volunteering can learn more at www.iowadnr.gov/volunteer. If the weather looks inclement today, volunteers should contact the individual park office in case changes to date, time or meeting location for the event occur.