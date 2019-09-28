NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: First Hints of Yellow Color Creeping into Northern Iowa

Fall color is just starting in Northeast Iowa. Sumac and Virginia creeper vines are starting to show their brilliant reds and yellows. Poplars, elms, and walnut are just starting to turn yellow. Trees that have been under stress from excessive moisture are turning early. This is especially prevalent along the Mississippi River valley. Fall flowering plants like goldenrod, white snakeroot and asters are very showy right now

In north-central and northwestern Iowa, trees are mostly green still. Walnuts and elms are starting to turn yellow. Virginia creeper, sumac, and some Ohio buckeye are turning red.

.