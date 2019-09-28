Farm Income Increases as Farm Values Decline

A report from the Iowa State University Extension shows a slight increase in net farm income but a decrease in total farm assets and net farm worth. ISU Extension economist Alejandro Plastina says the Iowa Farm Costs and Returns Analysis shows net farm income rose by 6% last year, while the average net farm worth fell by 7%.

He says the rate of return for Iowa farmers hasn’t budged in six years.

He notes, the rate of return hasn’t changed much since 2013, unfortunately. Plastina says one of the surprises from the report is that the size of the average Iowa farm declined by 21 acres, the lowest since 2013. He says a combination of factors likely led to that.

The report was limited to farms with sales of $100,000 or more. The analysis did not contain 2019 information. This year saw severe flooding and planting delays that could delay harvest and reduce yields.