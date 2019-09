Te 4th Annual Junkapalooza will be held this weekend at Heritage Park of Forest City. Organizer Dawn Arispe said that pretty much everything can be found at the event.

Junkapalooza hours are Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 2 pm. Admission is $3 for adults and children 12 years old and younger are free. Cash and credit cards will be accepted.