Full Moon Walk Scheduled

People are invited to come and experience Thorpe Park under a full moon during a Full Moon Walk on Sunday evening, October 13th. People should meet at the Thorpe Park shelter house at 7:30 PM to enjoy a leisurely, hour-long, walk through the park, led by Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls.

Along the way, Ralls will discuss the moon and the many nocturnal animals that are active all night long, including coyotes, bats, and owls. Even if it’s cloudy and there’s no moonlight, people will still be able to enjoy the nighttime walk.

Everyone is asked to bring along a flashlight and kids can even wear their Halloween costumes, if they’d like. Halloween candy, cookies, and hot chocolate will be available, as well! In case of inclement weather, the walk will have to be canceled and that announcement will run on the WCCB web page (www.winnebagoccb.com), the WCCB Facebook page (facebook.com/WinnebagoCCB), and the WCCB Twitter feed (@WinnebagoCCB). For more information about the Fall Moon Walk, people can contact Lisa Ralls at lralls@winnebagoccb.com or at 641-565-3390.