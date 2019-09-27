Ernst Weighs in on Ukrainian Call Transcript

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) issued the following statement regarding the transcript of a call between President Trump and Ukraine President Zelensky:

“The fact that House Democrats dove headfirst into an impeachment inquiry before seeing this transcript shows exactly what we’ve known all along: they are determined to impeach President Trump. I’ve looked at the transcript; I don’t see anything there. The Senate Intelligence Committee is going through proper, bipartisan procedures on this whole matter. House Democrats should be focused on helping us lower health care costs for folks across the country and passing the widely supported USMCA.”