Five Straight For Waldorf Volleyball

Forest City, Iowa – Fans of 10th-century warfare were in for a treat inside the Hanson Fieldhouse in Forest City on Wednesday night. The Bethany Lutheran Vikings (5 -11 ) made the trip from Mankato for a non-conference tilt with the Warriors (9-6), and after a rocky start, Waldorf was able to pull off the 3-1 win (24-26,25-19, 25-18, 27-25).

The Warriors were coming off a hot conference start, winning both of their road conference matches this past weekend to start 2-0. On Friday they traveled to Valley City State University and won 3-2 (19-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-11,15-9). Then, on Saturday, they headed into the Mountain Time Zone to play Dickinson State University, and they won 3-1 (25-23, 20-25, 25-22, 25-23). Head Coach Bri Ebenhoe said of those two wins that they worked really hard and had a lot of energy.

In the first set tonight, following a back and forth start, Waldorf, was able to grab the lead. The Vikings though, would come fighting back, forcing Waldorf to use a timeout with the Vikings leading 23-22. Following the timeout, the Vikings scored on a Waldorf error, giving them set-point at 24-22. Waldorf would respond to score the next two points, making it 24-24, but then more Vikings, they scored the next two points to take the set 26-24.

Ebenhoe.

Following the loss, the Warriors were able to win three straight but had a few bumps in the road. In the second set, Waldorf was up 12-5 before BLC came back to get within three points, 15-12. The Warriors closed it out 25-19. In the third set BLC started with a 3-0 lead, Waldorf came back and lead 18-13, and stopped a couple of small runs from the Vikings to win 25-18. And in the fourth set, Waldorf lead 10-4. The Vikings, once again, battled back into the match and got within one point. That one point would be the closest they would get until the end. Waldorf had the first set and match point at 24-21. The Vikings rallied four straight points to take the lead 25-24. The Warriors, now in danger of dropping the fourth set, escaped following back to back kills from the senior leader Kyra Platzek, capped back a BLC error for the 27th and decisive point.

Of the struggles in the middle of sets and late-game pushes from their opponents Ebenhoe says they just get too comfortable.

The Warriors are now 8-0 all-time against Bethany Lutheran College and will play them one more time next month in Mankato. The Warriors are riding a season-best five-game winning streak into this weekend when they will play two more conference matches. Also, for the first time this season, Waldorf will play a conference match at home. They host Presentation College on Friday night and Mayville State on Saturday night. The first serve both nights will be at 7:00 pm both nights inside Hanson Fieldhouse.

For Waldorf

Kyra Platzek had 16 kills 8 Aces

Abygail Wood had 11 Kills 4 blocks

Savanna Cordle had 9 Kills 5 blocks

Kelsey Sederquest had 19 digs

Elisabeth Tramm had 37 assists 10 digs.