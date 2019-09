This week’s MBT & KIOW Prep of the Week is a Senior at Belmond-Klemme High School. Jaace Weidemann rushed for 235 yards on 22 carries, averaging over 10 yards every time he touched the football, in a 34-14 victory over North Butler. He also threw two passes which were both completed for 27 yards in the win on Friday. Weidemann and the Broncos are 3-1 this season. Congratulations to Belmond-Klemme Senior Jaace Weideman.