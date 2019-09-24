Waldorf University’s Theatre Department has its first production this week

The opening production for the Waldorf University Theatre Department in the 2019-20 year is “George Washington Slept Here”. Cast member Christopher Skipper explains his role in the production as it relates to the plot.

Christopher Skipper. “George Washington Slept Here” will be presented September 25th to the 28th in Smith Theatre on the Waldorf Campus. Showtime is 7:30 pm each evening. Tickets can be reserved by emailing theatre@waldorf.edu or by calling the box office at 641-585-8585. General Admission is $10. Waldorf students with ID can get tickets for $2.