Gifford NSAA Special Teams Player of the Week

MADISON, South Dakota – The North Star Athletic Association office on Monday announced this week’s “Player of the Week” for offense, defense, and special teams. The special teams Player of the Week is a familiar face to Waldorf Warrior fans. Slater Gifford, a sophomore kicker, from West Burlington, Iowa was selected as the NSAA Special Teams Player of the Week for the entire conference.

In making the selection, the NSAA said, “Gifford kicked a 31-yard game-winning field goal with three seconds left to give Waldorf (Iowa) a 27-24 home victory over NCAA Division III Wisconsin-River Falls. He finished the game with a perfect 2-for-2 field goal, including a 39-yard field goal, and converted three PAT extra-point kicks. Gifford also registered five kick-offs for a total of 298 yards. Four of his kick-offs were touchbacks, while his other kick-off resulted in a fumble and was recovered by the Warriors”.

Gifford thoughts on walking out to make a kick:

Coach Littrell on Gifford:

The award is the first of the season for Gifford, and the second this season for the Warriors. Waldorf will next be in action on Saturday traveling to #16 Dickinson State University. The game will be carried on the KIOW family of networks; KHAM B103 (103.1), or the worldwide audio stream can be found at KIOW.com. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 pm (MDT) & 2:00 pm (CDT).