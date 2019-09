The Forest City Cross Country team competed at the West Fork meet last night. Between the boys and girls team, they had three athletes finish in the top 15. Joey Hovinga finished 1st, Anna Lehmann finished 7th, and Emalee Warren finished 10th overall. The Forest City Boys finished 4th as a team and the girls finished 3rd.

The next meet will be at Central Springs tomorrow at 4:30 pm.