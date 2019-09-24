Forest City City Council moves to make 9 and 69 Stoplights work better

An ongoing bone of contention for many Forest City area residents is being stuck while waiting for the stoplights to change at the intersection of Highways 9 and 69. Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter says the Forest City City Council has approved the installation of cameras to aid in making the start/stop process a better one.

Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter. Ruiter says it is hoped that the cameras can be placed at the intersection yet this fall, and that they’ll take a look at doing the same at the intersection of 69 and J street in the future.