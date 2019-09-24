An event to help fight Veteran Suicide is this weekend in Winnebago County

An event to raise awareness of Veteran Suicide will be held this weekend. It will involve several local communities and riders from across North Iowa and Southern Minnesota. Zack Van Reese is helping organize the event which he says will benefit an organization called Mission 22.

Zack Van Reese. The North Iowa Cruise will start at 11 AM from Buckets Bar and Grill in Buffalo Center, and will depart at Noon. The event involved bikes, trikes, classic cars, and daily drivers. Registration fee is a freewill donation, with all proceeds going to Mission 22. The ride will conclude back at Buckets Bar and Grill in Buffalo Center with a potluck and entertainment to follow. For more information, find “North Iowa Cruise to End Veteran Suicide” on Facebook.