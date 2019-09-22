Waldorf Football Wins at the Buzzer

Forest City, Iowa – Waldorf returned home for the first daytime game at Bolstorff this season on Saturday. Gearing up for the conference season next week, the Warriors hosted the University of Wisconsin River Falls, an NCAA DIII school. Last week the Warriors were off following a 1-1 start to the season.

Quarterback Hilton “Bo” Joseph on playing University of Wisconsin River Falls.

It was the visiting Falcons, who struck first following a 13 play 84-yard drive capped off by a 6 yard run from Sam Altena. UWRF drove the field following a Jeff Jones fumble as the Warriors were looking to score just over a minute into the football game. Following a Warriors punt, UWRF once again drove the field before having their drive stall out at the Waldorf 19 yard line. The Falcons lined up to attempt a 36-yard field goal, but instead of kicking, they decided to try and steal the momentum of the game and throw it to the end zone. The pass fell harmlessly to the Bolstroff Field turf and the Warrior would take over on downs. The Warriors put together another drive down the field resulting in their first points of the afternoon, Slater Gifford, a sophomore from West Burlington, Iowa split the uprights from 39-yards out.

In the second quarter now, the Falcons wouldn’t hold the 7-3 lead for long. Following a three and out by the Warriors defense, it would only take one play for the Waldorf offense to find the Endzone for the first time in the game. Waldorf quarterback Hilton “Bo” Joseph found Jones on a screenplay for a 40-yard score. UWRF scored for the second time in the game with just under 4 minutes to go in the half; quarterback Ben Beckman found Evan Verhota for a 10-yard strike and the Falcons led 14-10 at the half.

The Warriors had some things to clean up in the locker room including 84 yards in penalties. The second half was better, but the Warriors were still penalized 4 times for 30 yards. The Falcons, on the other hand, committed just one accepted penalty in the first half and two in the second.

Head Coach Josh Littrell following the first half

Following a punt to start the second half by Waldorf, UWRF drove 46-yards capped by a Bobby Patterson 49 yard field goal to extend the Falcons lead to seven. The lead wouldn’t last long, it took just two minutes and fifty-one seconds of game time, for the Warriors to once again drive the field. Jeff Jones added his second touchdown of the afternoon a 9-yard rush.

The back and forth heavyweight fight would need just about all of the 60-minute allotted time in regulation to be decided. In the fourth, both teams would score touchdowns. The University of Wisconsin River Falls score came first just 36-seconds into the final frame. Beckman found Alex Traxler for 36 yards, giving the Falcons a 24-17 lead. A few minutes later, Bo Joesph scampered 19-yards to the end zone, giving the Warriors a decision to make. Do they go for the lead, or kick for the tie? The Warriors decided a Gifford PAT was the best option, and again we were tied, this time at 24. The Warriors left the Falcons plenty of time on the clock, six minutes and fifteen seconds to be exact.

Nerves quickly filled the nearly one thousand screaming Warrior fans as the Falcon offense, on a mission, starting moving the football down the field and deep inside Waldorf territory. Facing a long third down from the Waldorf 32 yard line, Beckman scrambled 4 yards to set up a fourth and five. Attempting a 45-yard field goal never crossed the minds of the Falcons, as they kept the offense on the field, and put the drive in the hands of Beckman. The fourth-down play was a designed pass, but with nobody open, and the Warriors ball-hawking defense eyeing his every move, Beckman decided to tuck it and run. Senior linebacker, Caleb Wilson, quickly wrestled Beckman to the ground 3 yards short of the first-down marker. The Waldorf defense did its job, putting the game on All-American, Bo Joesph, and the Warrior offense. As the Warriors started to drive down the field, the packed house at Bolstoff Field got louder and louder with excitement. With just 15-ticks left on the clock, Jones took a short pass from Joseph to the 1-yard line, but holding was called at the 4-yard line, moving the ball to the 14-yard line. Following the penalty, Waldorf decided to go for the win. Gifford with ice water in his veins and a leg full of confidence, stepped up and knocked home a 31-yard field, giving the Warriors a 27-24 lead with just 3-seconds left on the clock. Following a touchback on the ensuing kickoff, UWRF attempted a usually uneventful hook-and-lateral play, which rolled out of bounds, sealing the victory.

Kicker Slater Gifford on gaming win drive and kick.

Coach Littrell on Salter Gifford.

Next week Waldorf will start their playoff push with a nine-hour bus trip to #16 Dickinson State. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 pm (MDT) and 2:00 pm (CDT) live on KHAM 103.1 part of the KIOW family of networks or the worldwide audio stream can be found at KIOW.com.

