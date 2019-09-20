DATELINE: DOWS, IOWA

William H. Barz, 89, of Dows passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Funeral services for Bill Barz will be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at 2:30 PM at the Dows Community Center, 119 East Ellsworth Street in Dows, with Pastor Nancy Hofmeister

officiating. Burial will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Dows.

Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM prior to services at the Dows Community Center on Tuesday.

