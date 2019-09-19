Quick Call-Up for North Iowa Bulls Forward

BLAINE, Minn. – The North Iowa Bulls, who are based out of Mason City and a member of the NA3HL, a junior hockey Tier III league, announced yesterday that forward Dalton Saltness has been called up to the North American Hockey League’s Bismarck Bobcats. The call-up comes just two games into his first junior hockey game. Saltness will get his first taste of NAHL play this weekend at the Showcase in Blaine, Minnesota.

Multiple NAHL teams recently have had an interest in Saltness. The Forest Lake, Minnesota native was tendered by the NAHL’s Minnesota Wilderness over the Christmas break last season but earned his first junior ice time this past weekend with the Bulls.

He scored a goal in each of the Bulls’ games last week against the Breezy Point North Stars, totaling five points for the series. He highlighted Friday’s game with back-to-back assists on the same shift at the end of the first period. and followed that up by getting the Bulls on the board in the second period of Saturday’s 4-3 come-from-behind win.

Saltness will now get an opportunity with the Bobcats who were a Robertson Cup playoff team a year ago. Also, by appearing in a game this weekend at the NAHL Showcase, Saltness will join the long line of nearly 30 Bulls players to appear at the Tier II level.

North Iowa Bulls’ team spokesman, Austin Draude, said, “The North Iowa Bulls congratulate Dalton Saltness on an outstanding start to his junior hockey career and wish him all success in his upcoming opportunity with the Bismarck Bobcats.”