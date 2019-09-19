Parenting Workshop Scheduled for Monday

Many parents will raise their children in the same manner that they were raised. The difficulty is preparing them for what lies ahead in the future and to be free and independent. The Forest City Community School District and the YMCA are providing answers on how to prepare them. K-5 Counselor for the Forest City Community School District Nancy Prohaska will conduct a free seminar on Monday with one goal in mind.

Parents also draw from their own real life experiences. This includes a parents work ethic. Many cannot translate into words what that ethic entails or even how to generate an even stronger work ethic than that of the parent which may be necessary for the profession the child may enter in the future.

The younger the ethic is brought out of the child and continually encouraged, the more successful they become, first through their educational years, and then ultimately their professional years.

The seminar is Monday evening from 6:30 pm to 8 pm. It is free and open to the public, but interested participants should call the Forest City Elementary School to register ahead of time so that there are enough materials for everyone. Free childcare is also available, however the school will need to know the age of the child that will attend the childcare. The number to call is (641) 585-2670.

The seminar will take place in the Forest City YMCA Multipurpose Room and all adult attendees will receive a free family day pass to the Forest City YMCA.