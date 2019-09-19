GARNER – Leonard E. Paca, 97, of Garner, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Monday, September 23, 2019 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan with Rev. Fr. Jerry Kopacek officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Britt Veterans Ceremonial Unit. Inurnment will be held 10:30 A.M., Tuesday at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Duncan.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 5 P.M., Sunday at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Duncan with a Scriptural wake service at 1:30 P.M. followed by a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus rosary. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

Memorials may be directed to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church or Hospice of North Iowa. Arrangements are with Cataldo Funeral Home. 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com