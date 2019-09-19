FOREST CITY – Jerold Robert Holland, 93 of Forest City died Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Memorial services will be held 1:30 P.M., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating. Burial of cremains will be held at a later date.

A gathering of friends and family will be held one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church.