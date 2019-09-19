Eunice A. Schoenwetter, 94, of Garner, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the United Methodist Church in Garner with Rev. Michael Shaffer officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Friday at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., in Garner and will continue one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials are preferred to Hospice of North Iowa or the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City.