Volleyball Scores From 9/17

Scores from 9/17
Forest City 3 West Hancock 1 (25-20, 22-25, 25-19, 25-5)
Lake Mills 3 GHV 0 (25-6, 25-10, 25-16)
Megan Groe: 7 kills, .500 hitting, 19-19 serving 3 aces, 2 blocks, 2 digs
Kylie Greenfield: 7 kills, .500 hitting, 17-17 serving, 2 aces, 2 blocks, 7 digs
North Iowa 3 Belmond-Klemme 0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-19)
Bishop Garrigan 3 North Union 1 (17-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-16)
Central Springs 3 Rockford 0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-21)
Northwood-Kensett 3 Newman 2 (26-28, 25-22, 21-25, 26-24, 15-13)
Osage 3 Nashua-Plainfield 0 (25-10, 25-11, 25-7)
Saint Ansgar 3 West Fork 0 (25-21, 25-13, 25-16)
Algona 3 Clear Lake 0
West Des Moines Valley 3 Mason City 0