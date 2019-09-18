This week’s MBT & KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at West Hancock High School. Cole Kelly helped the Eagles dismantle 1A Osage on Friday night. Kelly ran for 155 yards on just 13 rushes, almost 12 yards per rush, and 4 touchdowns. The junior also helped defensively, Kelly had 1 solo tackle, 1 assisted tackle, and 1 tackle for loss. Congratulations to this week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week, Cole Kelly.

