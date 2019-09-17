Winnebago Industries Acquire Newmar Corporation

Winnebago Industries says they’re buying another motorhome manufacturer so they can expand into high-priced, luxury R-Vs. The Forest City-based Winnebago announced Monday morning that it’s entered into an agreement to acquire Newmar Corporation in Nappanee, Indiana for 344 million dollars. Winnebago president and C-E-O Michael Happe says Newmar brands of full-sized motorhomes made them attractive to purchase.

Happe says when he was hired as the company’s C-E-O in 2016 of the goals of the board of directors was to restore Winnebago’s leadership in the motorized R-V segment.

Happe says Newmar gives them a product they don’t currently offer.

Happe says the slight slowdown in the R-V industry in the last two years hasn’t dimmed his outlook for the industry.

He says Newmar will continue to operate as a distinct business within Winnebago Industries with its headquarters and manufacturing facilities remaining in Indiana.