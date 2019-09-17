Waldorf Volleyball Dominates Home Opener

Forest City, Iowa – The long-awaited Waldorf University Volleyball home opener finally came to fruition last night. The Warriors (6-6, 0-0) started the season on August 21st but spent the first 27 days of the season playing road games and practicing. To make the waiting worse, the Warriors last played on September 7th, so they had 8 days off between the Viterbo Tournament and last night home opener, which they won 3-0 over Faith Baptist Bible College (25-5, 25-17, 25-11).

Waldorf Senior and three-time team captain, Elisabeth Tramm, says the start of the season is giving the team momentum heading into the daunting conference schedule.

Following such a long layover between games, some may have expected the Warriors to come out slow last night against the visiting Faith Baptist Bible College, but they didn’t. The Warriors started set 1 with a 9-1 run over the Eagles.

That was Waldorf Head Volleyball Coach Bri Ebenhoe, who is in her third season with the team. Ebenhoe was also excited about how large the crowd at the Hanson Fieldhouse was last night.

At times the gym was so loud spectators couldn’t hear the person next to them.

Tramm says she thinks the team plays better on their home court.

That ability showed in the three-set dismantling of Faith Baptist. For the Warriors, Kelsey Sederquest had 4 aces 7 digs, Kaitlyn Bakke had 14 assists, and Elizabeth Jenkins had 2 blocks in the win.

Though having a home game was fun, it’s back to the bus and the road for the Warriors. Waldorf will make the six-hour drive to Valley City, North Dakota to open North Star Athletic Association play Friday night, followed by a Saturday night date with Dickinson State. The Warriors will return home for a match up with Bethany Lutheran a week from tomorrow.

Zarren Egesdal is the Sports Director for KIOW Radio. Do you have a story idea? Contact Zarren at zarren@coloffmedia.com or 641-585-1073