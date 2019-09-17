MercyOne to Open Albert Lea Clinic in 2020

The Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition has selected MercyOne North Iowa to extend health care services to Albert Lea, MN. The two parties signed a letter of intent during a press conference on Thursday, September 12. The exact location of the clinic is unknown at this time, but plans are to open in early summer 2020.

Plans for the new clinic will be delivered in phases – starting with a primary care clinic with enough space for visiting specialists and extended hours for urgent care, including the weekends. Future phases planned include additional specialists, imaging center and an ambulatory surgery center. Each phase will be implemented as goals are achieved. Albert Lea community business partners, MercyOne and specialists from the Mason City Clinic are enthusiastic about community support for the new clinic.

“At MercyOne North Iowa, we pride ourselves in providing high-quality, but cost-effective health care to rural communities,” said Rod Schlader, president, MercyOne North Iowa. “We are entering this agreement with great anticipation and are excited to be a part of it.”

“This is a great day for the citizens of Albert Lea and the surrounding communities,” said Brad Arends, chairman of Save Our Healthcare and president of the Albert Lea Healthcare

Coalition. “This outcome is even better than we expected in that we not only are on a path to restore services that have been removed from Albert Lea, but we also will have more specialists available, and our cost of care will be substantially lower than most communities in south-central and southeastern Minnesota.”

The Albert Lea Healthcare Coalition is a group of business, community and civic leaders from Albert Lea and Freeborn County working to restore services that have been removed from the community, regain control of local health care options and reduce costs of health insurance in southern Minnesota.

MercyOne North Iowa is part of a connected system of health care facilities and services dedicated to helping individuals live their best life. At more than 2,500 colleagues strong in North Iowa and over 20,000 colleagues across the system, our care providers and staff make health and happiness their highest priority, to get well—and stay well. Our clinics, medical centers and affiliates are never too far from home, allowing us to improve the lives of individuals and communities across the North Iowa area and beyond.