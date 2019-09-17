Area Livestock and Poultry Producers Eye New Regulations Release

The U.S. Department of Agriculture soon will release new regulations that area livestock and poultry producers hope will better protect them from what they see as unfair competition in the highly consolidated meatpacking industry.

The Packers and Stockyards Act was enacted by Congress nearly 100 years ago, but some experts say it hasn’t been effectively enforced. Joe Maxwell, executive director of the Organization for Competitive Markets, said small and mid-size producers need rules to help level the playing field with the large-scale meatpacking companies.

Maxwell said four U.S. companies control 82% of the beef market, 68% of pork and 60% of the poultry market, allowing them to keep farmers’ profits below the cost of production – and even to retaliate by refusing to buy their product.

A public comment period will begin after the proposed regulations are released by the USDA.

Under the current rules, said Anna Johnson, senior policy associate with the Center for Rural Affairs, farmers face an insurmountable challenge if they go to court against a meatpacking company they believe hasn’t compensated them fairly for their livestock or poultry.

Incomes for area farmers have slumped in the past five years, while the costs of feed, seed, fertilizer, fuel, and machinery have increased – and tariffs on ag exports have created more difficulties. The Department of Commerce has said personal income for farmers dropped in the first quarter of this year by the largest rate in three years.