Volleyball Scores From Tournaments on 9/14

September 16, 2019 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports 0

Forest City – Osage Tournament (1-5)

  • Forest City 0 2A #5 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2 
  • Forest City 0 4A #6 Waverly-Shell Rock 2
  • Forest City 0 2A #2 Osage 2 
  • Forest City 0 4A #13 Gilbert 2
  • Forest City 0 3A #6 Dike-New Hartford 2 
  • Forest City 2 Charles City 1 

 

Lake Mills – Central Springs Tournament (4-1) 

  • 2A #14 Lake Mills 2 Northwood-Kensett 0
  • 2A #14 Lake Mills 1 Central Springs 2
  • 2A #14 Lake Mills 2 Rockford 0 
  • 2A #14 Lake Mills 2 Newman Catholic 
  • 2A #14 Lake Mills 2 Clarksville 0 

 

West Hanock – Belmond Tournament (0-2) 

  • West Hancock 0 Iowa Falls-Alden 2 
  • West Hancock 0 GHV 2 
  • West Hancock – West Fork – (Scores not reported yet) 

 

GHV – Belmond Tournament (1-3)

  • GHV 0 Hampton-Dumont-Cal 2 
  • GHV 2 West Hancock 0 
  • GHV 1 West Fork 2
  • GHV 0 Iowa Falls-Alden 2

 

North Iowa – Spirit Lake Tournament ( 3-2) 

  • North Iowa 0 OABCIG 2
  • North Iowa 2 Okoboji 0
  • North Iowa 0 Central Lyon 2
  • North Iowa 2 Estherville Lincoln Central 0
  • North Iowa 2 West Bend-Mallard 1

Belmond-Klemme – Belmond Tournament (1-1)

  • Belmond-Klemme – North Butler – (Score Not Reported)
  • Belmond-Klemme 0 Hampton-Dumont-Cal 2
  • Belmond-Klemme 2 Riceville 0

*Results will be updated as they are reported

*Rankings used are those of the IGHSAU

