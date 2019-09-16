Volleyball Scores From Tournaments on 9/14

Forest City – Osage Tournament (1-5)
- Forest City 0 2A #5 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2
- Forest City 0 4A #6 Waverly-Shell Rock 2
- Forest City 0 2A #2 Osage 2
- Forest City 0 4A #13 Gilbert 2
- Forest City 0 3A #6 Dike-New Hartford 2
- Forest City 2 Charles City 1
Lake Mills – Central Springs Tournament (4-1)
- 2A #14 Lake Mills 2 Northwood-Kensett 0
- 2A #14 Lake Mills 1 Central Springs 2
- 2A #14 Lake Mills 2 Rockford 0
- 2A #14 Lake Mills 2 Newman Catholic
- 2A #14 Lake Mills 2 Clarksville 0
West Hanock – Belmond Tournament (0-2)
- West Hancock 0 Iowa Falls-Alden 2
- West Hancock 0 GHV 2
- West Hancock – West Fork – (Scores not reported yet)
GHV – Belmond Tournament (1-3)
- GHV 0 Hampton-Dumont-Cal 2
- GHV 2 West Hancock 0
- GHV 1 West Fork 2
- GHV 0 Iowa Falls-Alden 2
North Iowa – Spirit Lake Tournament ( 3-2)
- North Iowa 0 OABCIG 2
- North Iowa 2 Okoboji 0
- North Iowa 0 Central Lyon 2
- North Iowa 2 Estherville Lincoln Central 0
- North Iowa 2 West Bend-Mallard 1
Belmond-Klemme – Belmond Tournament (1-1)
- Belmond-Klemme – North Butler – (Score Not Reported)
- Belmond-Klemme 0 Hampton-Dumont-Cal 2
- Belmond-Klemme 2 Riceville 0
*Results will be updated as they are reported
*Rankings used are those of the IGHSAU
Do you have a story idea? Contact KIOW Sports Director Zarren Egesdal zarren@coloffmedia.com or 641-585-1073