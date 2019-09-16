Troy L. Lambert

September 16, 2019 John Jacobs Community, Obituaries, Uncategorized 0 


Troy L. Lambert, 47, of Clarion, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at his home in Clarion.


Memorial services for Troy Lambert will be held at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, with Pastor Chris Whitehead officiating. 


Visitation for Troy Lambert will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Ewing Funeral Home in Clarion. 


www.ewingfh.com


Ewing Funeral Home


1801 Central Avenue East


Clarion, Iowa 50525


515-532-2233