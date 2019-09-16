Troy L. Lambert, 47, of Clarion, passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at his home in Clarion.
Memorial services for Troy Lambert will be held at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, with Pastor Chris Whitehead officiating.
Visitation for Troy Lambert will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Ewing Funeral Home in Clarion.
www.ewingfh.com
Ewing Funeral Home
1801 Central Avenue East
Clarion, Iowa 50525
515-532-2233