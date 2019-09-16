Dolores A. Tendall, 84, of Garner passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 20, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church in Miller with Rose Visser, lay minister, officiating. Burial will be at Madison Township Cemetery south of Forest City.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday at the Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. Fourth St., in Garner. The family will also accept visitors at the church one hour before the funeral service on Friday.

Dolores Ann Tendall, the daughter of Harold and Lola (Bradford) Henderson, was born October 20, 1934 at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. She grew up in Oklahoma and graduated from Lawton High School in 1953. On December 19, 1953 she was married to Roger Tendall at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lawton. After Roger’s honorable discharge from the military they moved to Belmond, Iowa where Dolores worked at a local telephone company. They then moved to a farm near Alexander where they farmed for seven years before moving to a farm south of Belmond. In 1969, they moved to a farm west of Miller and continued to farm. Dolores also worked at Winnebago Industries for 12 years and managed the Miller Telephone Company from 1986 until 2000. Dolores and Roger wintered in Texas for 12 years. She enjoyed quilting, camping, square dancing, music and especially, spending time with her family.

She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and a quilting group at the church.

Dolores is survived by her husband, Roger, of Garner; four children, Mark (Ann) Tendall of Garner, Denise (Marvin) Mauderer of Traer, IA, Wayne (Colleen) Tendall of Waukee and Neal (Teresa) Tendall of Dyersburg, TN; 13 grandchildren, Matthew (Mariah) Tendall, Alex Tendall, Jacob Tendall, Taylor Tendall, Destiny Tendall, Keith (Allison) Tendall, Stacy Kennedy (fiancé, Joseph Butler), Rachel Tendall, Makayla (Andy) Smith, Nathan (Mica) Ward, David (Kristin) Tendall, Michael (Hallie) Tendall and Christopher Tendall; and four great grandchildren, Brody, Ryan, Landon and Noah.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; and a sister.

Cataldo Funeral Home 641-923-2841

www.cataldofuneralhome.com