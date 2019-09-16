Cowboys Deal With a Disagreement During the Forest City Game

During the Forest City Indians vs. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Cowboys football game at Forest City, a fight broke out in the Cowboys huddle which involved a coach and players. The scuffle broke out between the 3rd and 4th quarters when the Indians were ahead 45-6. The Cowboys were wearing their customary home black jerseys on the visitor’s side of the field. One of the athletes in the involved in the scuffle had fumbled the ball twice during the game.

A coach came in to break up the scuffle between the two players which sent one of the players to the ground.

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Superintendent Robert Olson offered no comment on the situation, stating that this was an internal issue which will be dealt with accordingly.