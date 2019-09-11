Womble to Present at Waldorf University Tonight

Creator of Passion for Leadership, Lamarr Womble, is a nationally recognized motivational speaker, dream director, and school culture expert. Womble will be hosted by Waldorf University’s Athletics and Department of Student Life. Womble will present tonight beginning at 7:30 pm at the Boman Fine Arts Center located at 225 John K. Hanson Drive in Forest City. The event is free and open to the public.

Womble created Passion for Leadership: Redefining Student Leadership to give youth the power to choose in work, school, and life. Womble believes that when students are in action around their passions, they find their dreams can become reality. He seeks to empower the next generation to embrace their abilities to create world-changing businesses, epic school events, creative campaigns, impactful non-profits, or influential projects.

Providing valuable information to help students build creativity, critical thinking, collaboration, and communication skills are the foundation of his program. Students, educators, and family members are encouraged to attend this informative seminar.