Volleyball Scores From 9/10

September 11, 2019 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports 0

Forest City 3 North Iowa 1 – 25-11, 25-20, 22-25, 26-24

Shae Dillavou 15 kills
Kallista Larson 10 kills
Erin Caylor 14 digs
Keevan Jones 12 digs

North Union 3 West Hancock 0 – 26-24, 25-16, 25-12

GHV 3 Belmond-Klemme 0 – 26-24, 25-12, 25-16

Humboldt 2 Manson Northwest Webster 0

Humboldt 2 Storm Lake 0 

Bishop Garrigan 3 Eagle Grove 0 

Webster City 3 Clear Lake 0 

Nashua-Plainfield 3 Central Springs 2

North Butler 3 Saint Ansgar 0 

Northwood-Kensett 3 Rockford 1 

Ankeny 3 Mason City 0 

