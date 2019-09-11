Volleyball Scores From 9/10

Volleyball scores from last night 9/10
Forest City 3 North Iowa 1 – 25-11, 25-20, 22-25, 26-24
Shae Dillavou 15 kills
Kallista Larson 10 kills
Erin Caylor 14 digs
Keevan Jones 12 digs
North Union 3 West Hancock 0 – 26-24, 25-16, 25-12
GHV 3 Belmond-Klemme 0 – 26-24, 25-12, 25-16
Humboldt 2 Manson Northwest Webster 0
Humboldt 2 Storm Lake 0
Bishop Garrigan 3 Eagle Grove 0
Webster City 3 Clear Lake 0
Nashua-Plainfield 3 Central Springs 2
North Butler 3 Saint Ansgar 0
Northwood-Kensett 3 Rockford 1
Ankeny 3 Mason City 0
Scores are updated as more scores are reported.
