Forest City, Iowa – This week’s MBT & KIOW Prep of the Week is a Junior at Forest City High School. Kaylee Miller helped Forest City to a 2-0, straight-sets week. Tuesday, Miller and the Indians beat GHV 3-0 (25-20, 25-19, 25-8). In the win, Miller had 15 kills – 14 digs. Thursday the Indians beat North Union 3-0 (25-11, 25-10, 25-20) Kaylee Miller had 11 kills, 12 digs, served 19/20 with 6 aces. Congratulations to Forest City Junior Kaylee Miller.