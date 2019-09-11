Jerald A. Hermanson, age 78 of rural Leland died on Monday, September 9, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa in Mason City.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Winnebago Lutheran Church, 40029 210th Avenue, Lake Mills, IA 50450, with Pastor Bill Peters officiating.

Visitation for Jerry will be 5-7 PM Friday evening at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street, Lake Mills, IA 50450, and again one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will be in the Winnebago Lutheran Church Cemetery.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221