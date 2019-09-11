Homecoming Week in Forest City

It’s Homecoming Week at Forest City Community Schools. Superintendent Darwin Lehmann says the students and district patrons will notice some changes in structure this year.

Coronation was held on Monday night at the Boman Fine Arts Center. Riley Helgeson and Erin Caylor were crowned Homecoming King and Queen. Each day has a different theme associated with Homecoming. Tuesday was Duo Day, Wednesday is Pajama Day, Thursday is Decades Day, and Friday is Spirit Day.

Thursday is Homecoming Community Night. There will be a grill out at 6 pm for $5, He-Man Volleyball in the High School Gym at 7 pm, Powder Puff Football at the football field at 8 pm, and the bonfire and pep rally at 8:45 pm. The event is open to the public. The band will perform and introductions of athletes, activities, and the Homecoming Court.

The Homecoming Parade is at 2:30 pm on Friday with the football game at 7 pm against the Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Cowboys. The Homecoming Dance is Saturday night from 9 pm to 11 pm.